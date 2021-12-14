Eurostat – Increase in industrial production in October – The position of Greece

In October 2021, the seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU, compared with September 2021, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In September 2021, industrial production fell by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.

In October 2021 compared to October 2020, industrial production increased by 3.3% in the euro area and by 3.6% in the EU.

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in October 2021, compared with September 2021, production of capital goods rose by 3.0%, durable consumer goods by 1.7%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4% and energy by 0.1%, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.6%.

In the EU, production of capital goods rose by 3.0%, energy by 1.7%, durable consumer goods by 1.3% and nondurable consumer goods by 0.7%, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.3%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Germany and Slovakia (both + 3.0%), Greece (+ 2.5%) and Denmark (+ 2.1%). The highest decreases were observed in

Estonia (-2.4%), Latvia (-1.5%), the Netherlands and Romania (both -0.9%).

Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in October 2021, compared with October 2020, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 6.9%, capital goods by 5.2%, durable consumer goods by 2.3% and intermediate goods by 2.1%, while production of energy fell by 1.0%.

In the EU, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 7.9%, capital goods by 3.5%, energy by 3.1% and both intermediate goods and durable consumer goods by 2.6%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest annual increases were registered in Lithuania (+ 22.7%), Greece (+ 17.2%) and Denmark (+ 14.0%). The highest decreases were observed in Romania (-6.6%), Portugal (-6.5%) and the Czech Republic (-4.9%).