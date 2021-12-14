Athens Metro stations shut down after bomb scare

According to information from STASY (Urban Rail Transport), the reason for the evacuation of all stations was there was a request for the evacuation of the operations centre at the Syntagma station.
All Athens Metro stations on Line 2 and Line 3 have been closed after a bomb scare regarding the Syntagma and Monastiraki stations.

The train cars remained at the station platforms.

The electric rail Line 1 will be operating from the Piraeus to the Thiseio stations and from the Omonia to the Kifisia station.

Many photos from the closed stations were posted on the social media.

Telephone call to website

Sources said that an anonymous telephone call was placed shortly after 3pm to a website, and that the caller said that a bomb would explode of at 4:15pm at the Syntagma station and that a second bomb would explode at the Monastiraki electric rail station at 4:40pm.

