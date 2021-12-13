Deutsche Bank – Growth of 8.7% this year in Greece

According to Deutsche Bank estimates, growth in Greece will reach 8.7% this year, while for the years 2022 and 2023 growth will also be strong for the Greek economy.

The German bank estimates that GDP growth is set at 4.4% and 3.8% respectively for the two years of 2022 and 2023, while inflation in Greece is expected to move upwards in 2022 much higher than current levels in 2.8%, with a downward trajectory in 2023 to 1.3% in 2023.

Deutsche Bank also estimates that the budget deficit will be reduced to 4% in 2022, from 10% this year and 2023 to 1%. The external balance of payments will also record a deficit of 6% this year, 4% next year and 3% in 2023.

For the Eurozone, growth for 2021 is expected to reach 5.1% from 5% previously estimated, at 3.8% from 4.5% for 2022 and at 2.8% from 3% in 2023, while the US will “run” at a rate of 5.6% (6.7% the previous estimate of Deutsche Bank) 4.4% and 2.4% in the three years 2021 – 2023 respectively and Britain at a rate of 6.8% , 3.5%, and 1.7%.