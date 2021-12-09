Half of KINAL voters over age 60, and one out of five was forty-years-old or less

Almost half of the voters in the first round of the centre-left Movement for Change party’s leadership race were over 61-years-old. Two had passed the age 100-years-old.

The data on voting by age bracket indicate that older voters are the party’s strong card.

The second round of voting will be held on Sunday, 12 December.

The largest participation was of voters born between1 951-1960. These are people who were in their 20s and 30s in the era when Andreas Papandreou’s Allagi (Change) became a mantra and are now 61-70 years old. They account for 26 percent (69,796 votes) of those who voted.

Voters between the ages of 16 to 40 accounted for 18.7 percent of the electorate, which means the party is attractive to a segment younger voters as well.

The daily Kathimerini published KINAL voting data by age bracket:

Voters born between 2001 and 2005 were 1.5 percent of the electorate and those born between 1991 and 2,000 accounted for 6.65 percent.

The children of the Allagi generation, born between 1981 and 1990 accounted for 10.09 percent.

Forty to sixty-year-olds, born between 1971 and 1980, accounted for 14 percent.

Voters born between 1951 and 1960 accounted for 26 percent, those born between 1941 and 1950 accounted for 17.4 percent, and those born between 1931 and 1940 accounted for 4.86 percent.