Cert for previous Covid-19 infection to now expire after 3 months in Greece
The ministry’s announcement cited a recommendation by an affiliated “blue chip” committee of public health experts and epidemiologists.
Greece’s health ministry on Wednesday evening announced that a state-supplied certificate of previous Covid-19 infection will expire after three months, down from the current six-month duration period.
The ministry’s announcement cited a recommendation by an affiliated “blue chip” committee of public health experts and epidemiologists.
A pending ministerial decision, in order to legally impose the decision, will also include provisions for special categories of citizens.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από