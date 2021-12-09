Cert for previous Covid-19 infection to now expire after 3 months in Greece

The ministry’s announcement cited a recommendation by an affiliated “blue chip” committee of public health experts and epidemiologists.
Greece’s health ministry on Wednesday evening announced that a state-supplied certificate of previous Covid-19 infection will expire after three months, down from the current six-month duration period.

The ministry’s announcement cited a recommendation by an affiliated “blue chip” committee of public health experts and epidemiologists.

A pending ministerial decision, in order to legally impose the decision, will also include provisions for special categories of citizens.

