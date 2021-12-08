Greece, Saudi Arabia sign bilateral agreement in maritime transports sector
The agreement was signed in London on Wednesday by Greek Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yannis Plakiotakis and Saudi Arabia Transport & Logistic Services Minister Saleh Al-Jasser
Greece and Saudi Arabia this week signed an agreement in the maritime transports sector, sealing a closer cooperation that had been pending since 2013.
Greek-controlled interests control the biggest ocean-going transport capacity in the world and one of the biggest fleets, in terms of vessels, especially tankers.
Conversely, Saudi Arabia is biggest customer of tanker-shipped fuel products.
