Greece, Saudi Arabia sign bilateral agreement in maritime transports sector

Greece and Saudi Arabia this week signed an agreement in the maritime transports sector, sealing a closer cooperation that had been pending since 2013.

Greek-controlled interests control the biggest ocean-going transport capacity in the world and one of the biggest fleets, in terms of vessels, especially tankers.

Conversely, Saudi Arabia is biggest customer of tanker-shipped fuel products.

The agreement was signed in London on Wednesday by Greek Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yannis Plakiotakis and Saudi Arabia Transport & Logistic Services Minister Saleh Al-Jasser.