EODY: 99 COVID-19 deaths, 7,000 infections in last 24 hours, 697 intubated patients

The National Public Health Organisation announced that 99 patients have died of COVID-19 and 7,009 new infections (a 0.8 percent daily rise) have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The news infections (a 0.7 percent daily rise) – seven were detected at points of entry into the country – bring the number of confirmed infections in Greece to 978,402 (50.5 percent men).

With the latest 99 deaths, the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Greece is 18,815 – 95.4 percent of them had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of the cases confirmed in the last seven days, 99 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,604 have been traced to a previously diagnosed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

The number of COVID-19 patients who are intubated is 697 (60.7 percent men and a median age of 64).

Of these, 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Of intubated patients, 80.34 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 19.66 percent are fully vaccinated.

From the start of the pandemic, 3,571 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There were 405 hospital admissions of COVID-19 cases (a daily rise of 6.58 percent) in the last 24 hours. The average daily number of admission for the last seven days was 436 patients.

The mean age of patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours was 38-years-old, while the mean age of those who died was 78-years-old.