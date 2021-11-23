Sarigiannis projects 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by end of year, total over 20,000

University of Thessaloniki Professor of Environmental Engineering Dimosthenis Sarigiannis is projecting that the peak of the current surge of the COVID-19 epidemic will be around 17 December.
Sarigiannis projects 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by end of year, total over 20,000 | tovima.gr
Medical staff work in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients in Thoracic Diseases Hospital of Athens in Greece on November 17, 2021. / Το ιατρικό προσωπικό εργάζεται στην Α' Πανεπιστημιακή Πνευμονολογική Κλινική Μονάδα Εντατικής Θεραπείας για τη νόσο του κορονοϊού (COVID-19) στο Νοσοκομείο Θωρακικών Νοσημάτων Σωτηρία της Αθήνας στην Ελλάδα στις 17 Νοεμβρίου 2021.

University of Thessaloniki Professor of Environmental Engineering Dimosthenis Sarigiannis is projecting that the peak of the current surge of the COVID-19 epidemic will be around 17 December.

“The environment will be difficult at Christmas,” he said, with more than a touch of understatement.

Η έκθεση σε «αθώους» κορωνοϊούς αυξάνει την ανοσία ενάντια στον SARS-CoV-2

Sarigiannis said that if current projections are confirmed, Greece will have 4,000 more COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year, bringing the death toll to 20,700.

He stressed that whether or not the projection is confirmed depends on how strictly people abide by existing public health restrictions.

Asked if horizontal public health restrictions would help, Sarigiannis said that it would reduce the number of deaths, because, “Contacts will be totally severed, but one would still have a high volume of new infections in the immediate future.”

Sarigiannis also projects a substantial worsening of the epidemiological situation in Attica.

Όταν έχεις 105 νεκρούς εξαιτίας της πανδημίας
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Τουρκία – Αυτόν τον χάρτη έχει ο φίλος του Ερντογάν που θα καταλάβει σε 5 ώρες την Αθήνα
  • Κοροναϊός – Φουντώνουν τα σενάρια για lockdown μετά και τους 105 θανάτους σε μια μέρα
  • Μα πού ζει ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον;
  • «Τσιμπούν» προς τα πάνω οι τιμές των ακινήτων [Πίνακας]
  • Απόπειρα δολοφονίας μπασκετμπολίστα στην Κύπρο – Νέο βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από την επίθεση
  • Πανδημία – Μα πού ζει ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον;
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk