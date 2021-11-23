Sarigiannis projects 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by end of year, total over 20,000

University of Thessaloniki Professor of Environmental Engineering Dimosthenis Sarigiannis is projecting that the peak of the current surge of the COVID-19 epidemic will be around 17 December.

“The environment will be difficult at Christmas,” he said, with more than a touch of understatement.

Sarigiannis said that if current projections are confirmed, Greece will have 4,000 more COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year, bringing the death toll to 20,700.

He stressed that whether or not the projection is confirmed depends on how strictly people abide by existing public health restrictions.

Asked if horizontal public health restrictions would help, Sarigiannis said that it would reduce the number of deaths, because, “Contacts will be totally severed, but one would still have a high volume of new infections in the immediate future.”

Sarigiannis also projects a substantial worsening of the epidemiological situation in Attica.