HRADF – Transfer of Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) Infrastructure to Italgas soon to be inked

In record time, the tender for the sale of DEPA Infrastructure by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) to Italgas is completed.

This is stated by sources, emphasizing to OT.gr that the contract for the purchase and sale of shares (SPA) of the Greek state with the preferred investor, the Italian Italgas will be signed at the end of November. It is worth noting in order to highlight the speed with which the tender arrangements were made that the Privatization Fund on 9 September had declared the Italians the preferred investors. On October 26, the privatization project team had sent the dossier to the Court of Auditors for the required pre-contractual audit, and it has already been completed having approved all the contractual texts.

Thus, in about two and a half months, the HRADF will have succeeded in handling the specific competition, breaking, as competent sources comment, every record…