HRADF – Transfer of Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) Infrastructure to Italgas soon to be inked

The SPA to be signed at the end of November
HRADF – Transfer of Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) Infrastructure to Italgas soon to be inked | tovima.gr

In record time, the tender for the sale of DEPA Infrastructure by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) to Italgas is completed.

This is stated by sources, emphasizing to OT.gr that the contract for the purchase and sale of shares (SPA) of the Greek state with the preferred investor, the Italian Italgas will be signed at the end of November. It is worth noting in order to highlight the speed with which the tender arrangements were made that the Privatization Fund on 9 September had declared the Italians the preferred investors. On October 26, the privatization project team had sent the dossier to the Court of Auditors for the required pre-contractual audit, and it has already been completed having approved all the contractual texts.

Δημοσκόπηση Metron Analysis – Η μάχη του Κέντρου – Καμπανάκι για ΝΔ και ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, ευκαιρία για το ΚΙΝΑΛ

Thus, in about two and a half months, the HRADF will have succeeded in handling the specific competition, breaking, as competent sources comment, every record…

Η ΔΕΗ μαζί με την RVE
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Το μεγάλο δίλημμα – Αυτοδυναμία ή δεύτερες κάλπες
  • Κρίσιμο το στοίχημα των εορτών και για την ψυχική υγεία
  • Επί ποδός το εμπόριο για την Black Friday
  • Σεούλ – Μια… έξυπνη «πόλη των 10 λεπτών»
  • Her Body
  • Βάσω Μπεσκάκη – Πέθανε η πρώην διεθνής μπασκετμπολίστρια – Θρήνος στο ελληνικό μπάσκετ
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    • Η ΔΕΗ μαζί με την RVE Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες μας, η διοίκηση της ΔΕΗ ξεκίνησε διαπραγματεύσεις με τις τράπεζες για τα χρηματοδοτικά σχήματα που θα... ΒΗΜΑτοδότης |
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk