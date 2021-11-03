For second day in a row, over 6,000 daily COVID-19 infections confirmed in Greece

National Organisation for Public Health (EODY) data released today show that the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 infections is over 6,000 for the second day in a row.

Of the 6,150 cases confirmed today, eight were detected at points of entry into the country.

There have been 760,592 confirmed infections (50.8 percent men) in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 49 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing to 16,109 the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Slightly over 95 percent of these patients had an underlying medical conditions and/or were age 70 or older.

Intubated patients

The number of intubated patients is 431 (60 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent had an underlying health condition and/or were age 70 or older

Of intubated patients, 84 percent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and only 16 percent were fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,328 patients have been discharged from hospital ICUs

In the past 24 hours, 343 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a 6.8 percent rise in one day). The average daily number of admissions over the past week was 300 patients.