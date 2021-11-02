Earthquake in Crete – 3.8 Richter shakes Heraklion

According to the Geodynamic Institute, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.8 Richter, the focal depth at 10 km while the epicenter is located 35 km north of Heraklion.
A new earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning in Crete.

