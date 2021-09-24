ANEK – 5% increase in turnover, EBITDA improvement in the first half

The turnover of ANEK Group increased by 5% in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, which, in combination with the restraint of operating expenses, resulted in the improvement of the Group’s financial results. An improvement that would have been much greater if there had been no increase in fuel costs due to the significant rise in international oil prices.

In the first half of 2021, the implementation of emergency measures to address the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continued. The gradual recovery of economic activity has led to an improvement in the economic climate and created expectations for economic recovery, ANEK reports, adding that in the passenger shipping sector, restrictions on passenger travel continued during the first months of 2021 and ended in the early 2021s. mid-May, while reduced ship occupancy protocols are still in force.

Performing 2% fewer routes compared to the first half of 2020, the ANEK Group in the first half of 2021 in all lines that operated, handled a total of 159 thousand passengers compared to 172 thousand in the comparable period (8% reduction) , 47 mm I.X. cars against 31 thousand in the first half of 2020 (increase 51%) and 66 thousand trucks against 61 thousand (increase 8%). The main financial divs for the period were as follows:

Turnover

The turnover of the Group increased by 5%, which in the first half of 2021 amounted to € 58.2 million compared to € 55.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Respectively, the turnover of the Parent amounted to € 51 , 4 million against € 50.2 million.

Gross Profit

The consolidated gross profits increased, which for the first half of 2021 amounted to € 2.5 million compared to € 1.5 million in the first half of 2020. The cost of sales of the Group amounted to € 55.6 million. against € 53.9 million in the corresponding period due to the significant increase in fuel costs. Respectively, for the Company the gross profits amounted to € 0.4 million compared to € 0.2 million, with the cost of sales amounting to € 51.0 million compared to € 50.0 million in the first half of 2020. .

EBITDA

The results before taxes, financial, investment results and total depreciation (EBITDA) of the Group of the first half of 2021 amounted to losses of € 0.7 million against losses of € 2.3 million, while, respectively, for the Parent in losses of € 1.6 million against losses of € 2.4 million in the first half of 2020.

Financial results

The net financial cost of the Group and the Company for the first half of 2021 amounted to € 5.4 million compared to € 4.6 million in the first half of 2020.

Net results

The consolidated net results after taxes and minority interests for the first half of 2021 amounted to losses of € 12.1 million compared to losses of € 13.2 million in the first half of 2020, while respectively, the net results after taxes of Parent companies incurred losses of € 11.8 million compared to losses of € 12.4 million in the comparable period.

On September 9, 2021, the annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Parent Company was held, which, among other things, elected the new Board of Directors of the Company, which was formed on September 10, 2021. The improvement of the economic climate, the recovery of exports and the good course of tourism in the summer have strengthened the positive outlook for economic recovery and high GDP growth for 2021.

The passenger shipping industry showed an increase in transport work, positive expectations for transport traffic in the second half of the year and signs of recovery after the unprecedented loss of transport work and revenue in the previous year. Particularly encouraging are the data of tourism for the months of July and August, something that is reflected in the passenger traffic of the Group. However, the sharp rise in international oil prices compared to 2020 threatens to absorb the benefit of increased traffic