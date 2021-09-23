An end to the abuse of Chrissi island

The Ministers of Environment and Finance are trying to stop the uncontrollable situation that prevails on the heavenly island of Chrissi (a.k.a. Gaidouronisi) – which is located 8 miles south of Ierapetra. Its endless sandy beaches are trampled every summer by illegal constructions, which are demolished every year, but they somehow just “grow back” again. However, it is also endangered by visitors who flood it during the summer months.

The decision defines the conditions and restrictions for the protection, conservation and management of nature, the land and sea area of ​​the island, in order to restore the natural environment and to protect the endemic flora of Chrissi and the islet of Mikronisi, as well as the cedar forest of the island in danger. At the same time, the decision also approves the Action Plan.

In particular, four protection zones are defined (A1 and A2, B and C). In all zones are allowed: scientific research, execution of projects and works aimed at the protection, preservation, improvement and restoration of ecosystem characteristics, monitoring of ecological parameters, as well as the daily visit and guided tour of visitors with the main purpose of environmental education, and leisure. The maximum number of visitors, the period of time that the visits will be allowed, the duration of the daily visit to the area of ​​Chrissi Island, the routes to be followed and other arrangements will be determined after the preparation of a Study of Visitor Bearing Capacity. Also, maintenance works of existing paths, execution of protection, maintenance, promotion and excavation works in the historical and archeological sites and monuments will be allowed.

In Zone A1, the application of administrative and forestry measures will be allowed in order to limit the expansion of the pruned pine (Pinus brutia), fire protection projects and, forest management actions as well as the planting of native flora species. In Zone A2 will be allowed the free movement of visitors during the day (always based on the allowed hours of visit to the area), vegetation management projects, etc.

In Zone B, among others, the construction and operation of mild infrastructure will be allowed with the sole purpose of managing and guarding, the construction and operation of small solar energy installations, exclusively for the electrification of the protection and guarding infrastructure of the area as well as the leisure and safety infrastructure of visitors, etc. Also, camping and overnight stays will be allowed in strictly organized areas for this use, exclusively for the scientific staff and the guard and management staff of the area. To serve the leisure needs of visitors, infrastructure will be allowed, temporary or permanent, provided that they do not alter the character of nature and the landscape. It is also planned to install a suitable port infrastructure for the safe mooring of tourist boats in the area of ​​”Vougiou Mati” and the circulation of an electric ATV vehicle for traffic only in case of emergency.

In Zone C, the provisions for the protection and management of the areas of the NATURA 2000 Network apply, while special regulations for the specific zone will be determined after a relevant Management study.

Staying overnight in Chrissi – with the exception of those covering the needs of guarding, scientific study and management of the area – will be allowed only in cases of exclusion due to weather conditions