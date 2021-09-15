Mytilineos – Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Actions

Mytilineos since 2017 supports the mission of the Non-Profit Organization “Child Trauma Management” and specifically the creation and upgrading of Emergency Departments (ICUs) in Health Centers and Pediatric Hospitals of the country. ICUs are the link between pre-hospital and in-hospital care and their main purpose is the specialized, immediate and effective treatment of acute cases, as well as the stabilization of the injured child admitted to the hospital.

In the framework of this cooperation, the company completed within 2021 the provision of the necessary medical equipment for the proper operation of the Emergency Room and the Pediatric Clinic of the General Hospitals of Piraeus (“Tzanio”), Kymi and Agrinio, enabling the immediate response service. any injury to a child. The above ICUs have already started their operation and it is estimated that they serve a total of more than 15,000 children per year.

According to the World Health Organization, 60% of minor child deaths are due to accidents, which are mainly caused by car accidents, suffocation, poisoning, burns, falls, and violence, while they could have been reduced if there was immediate treatment within the Pediatric Hospital. It is pointed out that 80% of serious injuries take place inside the home, which indicates the continuing need to inform parents and teachers about the issues of injuries. Therefore, Mytilineos, wanting to ensure their information about child injuries, participates in the program “Prevention of Child Accidents” by publishing and distributing specialized publications “Beware when choosing toys” as prevention remains the most effective treatment of child injuries.

The company is on the side of ensuring the rights of children over time, through responsible actions and for this reason recognizes and supports the basic right of children to have direct access to basic quality health services. Since 2017, it has created and upgraded 13 Emergency Departments in the areas of Ioannina, Livadia, Hydra, Ithaca, Katerini, Nafplio, Larissa, Florina, Amfissa, Agios Nikolaos, Kymi, Agrinio and Piraeus “Tarei” a total of 168 machines and serving more than 165,600 children annually. At the same time, 70,000 leaflets “Safety at School”, “Safety at Home”, “Safety in Sports”, “Beware of burns” and “Beware of choosing toys” have been published and distributed informing parents and teachers about child injuries.

The program “Creation and Upgrading of Emergency Departments” was distinguished in the BRAVO Society pillar in the context of the BRAVO Sustainability Dialogue & Awards 2021, while at the same time the Company was also distinguished:

in the BRAVO In Action pillar, for the initiative “We Give Child Smiles” -Dental Prevention and Treatment Program lasting 12 months, supporting dental prevention and treatment services to children from socially vulnerable groups. The application of the international methodology Social Return On Investment (SROI), showed that the total investment produced a social value of € 479,019.90, with a SROI return ratio equal to 7.58: 1 and

in the section “Public-Private Partnership to Support the Public Health System”, for the initiative “Mytilineos’ response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic”.

The consistency and the high level of know-how of Mytilineos, but also the pioneering initiatives that it always undertakes with the aim of sustainable and social development, were also highlighted at the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2021, where the Company after a demanding evaluation process and with many high level participations, won 3 distinctions and specifically:

– GOLD Award, in the category Action for Climate, for the program “Informing and raising awareness of the school community about the prevention and response to forest fires, forest protection policies and practices” which enabled students and teachers to be informed by specialized scientists for the prevention of forest fires as well as for the value of the forest through the seed / tree planting process in areas that have been affected by fires.

– GOLD Award, in the category Business Cooperation & NGOs, for the program “The Tipping Point”, giving the opportunity to students regardless of geographical area, economic and social status to talk to successful professionals and receive answers to questions about their future using technology, through live mentoring.

– GOLD Award, in the Supply Chain category, for the Supplier Training Program “Business Responsibility for Sustainable Development”, where Mytilineos enabled 40 of its key suppliers to understand the issues related to CSR. and Sustainable Development, adopting the 10 Principles of the UN Global Compact, enhancing the level of maturity of the supply chain.