ΟΤ.gr at Thessaloniki International Fair

Watch all the developments with live interviews of government officials, businessmen, institutions and actors through the OT stand online
ΟΤ.gr at Thessaloniki International Fair | tovima.gr

The pulse of the Thessaloniki International Fair beats on OT.gr.

Watch all the developments with live interviews of government officials, entrepreneurs, institutions and players through the OT.gr stand.

Αγγελος Συρίγος – «Χρειαζόμαστε επειγόντως τεχνολογική εκπαίδευση ανώτατου επιπέδου»

Analysis of the Prime Minister’s announcements and expectations for the “next day”.

Stay tuned.

Ετοιμοπόλεμος στη Θεσσαλονίκη
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Η πολιτική σε ποπ μονοπάτια
  • Πώς θα εξαγοράσετε τη θητεία σας για να πάρετε πιο γρήγορα σύνταξη
  • Η έφοδος των «καγκουρώ», ο θησαυρός της Ενέργειας και η συνέχεια, στο χώρο των Υποδομών
  • Τράπεζες – Προσβλέπουν σε άνοδο χορηγήσεων μέσω…κτηματαγοράς
  • US Ambassador – Greece key US energy partner – What he said about Nord Stream 2
  • Καιρός – Έκτακτο δελτίο επιδείνωσης – Έρχονται ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk