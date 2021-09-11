20th Anniversary Remembrance of the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks Remembered with The Saint Nicholas National Shrine at

The World Trade Center

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Friends of Saint Nicholas will officially commence the 20th Anniversary remembrance of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with a memorial service and the inaugural lighting of the Saint Nicholas National Shrine on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:45 EST.

This service marks the first time the Church and National Shrine have participated in the annual commemorations.

His Eminence, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will conduct the service and preside over the first lighting of the re-built church, the only house of worship destroyed on 9/11.

Designed by the world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, the National Shrine, with its signature glow sitting atop Liberty Park and overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum, will welcome all people of all walks of faith, to remembrance and contemplation.

Event will be live streamed at www.StNicholasWTC.org and on the Saint Nicholas Facebook page.