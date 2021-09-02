Athens interested in activating Greek-Argentine agreement on scientific, tech cooperation

The meeting between Christos Dimas and envoy Maria Lucia Dougherty de Sanchez comes as part of efforts to renew and boost ties between the two countries, which have a long-standing relationship.
Greece’s relevant deputy development & investments minister and Argentina’s ambassador to the country on Thursday met to discuss a bilateral agreement regarding scientific and technological cooperation, which although signed in 2008 has remained mostly inactive since then.

The aim, according to a press release, is to active the agreement.

