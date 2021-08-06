ELSTAT – Exports rose by 31.5% in June

The total value of imports – arrivals in June 2021 amounted to 5.3 billion euros ($ 6,446.7 million) compared to 4 billion euros ($ 4.5 billion) in the same month of the year 2020 showing an increase, in euros, 33.7%.

The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in June 2021 increased by 770.1 million euros, ie 22.3%, while the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships in June 2021 increased by 778.2 million. euro, ie 22.7%, compared to June 2020.

The total value of exports – shipments in June 2021 amounted to 3.3 billion euros (4,089.6 million dollars) compared to 2.5 billion euros (2,905.3 million dollars) in the same month of the year 2020 showing an increase, in euros, of 31.5%.

The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in June 2021 increased by 443.6 million euros, ie 21.4% and the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships in June 2021 increased by 438.2 million euros, ie 21.2%, compared to June 2020.

The trade deficit in June 2021 amounted to 1.9 billion euros ($ 2,357.1 million) compared to 1.4 billion euros ($ 1.6 billion) in the same month of 2020, showing increase, in euros, 37.5%.

The corresponding value without petroleum products in June 2021 increased the deficit by 326.5 million euros, ie 23.7%, while the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships in June 2021 increased by 340.0 million, ie 25.0% compared to June 2020.

The total value of imports – arrivals during the period January-June 2021 amounted to 28.8 billion euros ($ 34.6 billion) compared to 23.7 billion euros ($ 26.1 billion) in same period of the year 2020, showing an increase, in euro 21.5%.

The corresponding value excluding petroleum products increased by 3.4 billion euros, ie 18.3% and the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships increased by 3.4 billion euros, ie 18.5%, compared to the period January-June 2020.

The total value of exports – shipments during the period January-June 2021 amounted to 18.5 billion euros ($ 22,464.9 million) compared to 14.8 billion euros ($ 16.3 billion) in same period of 2020, showing an increase of 25.6% in euros.

The corresponding value excluding petroleum products increased by 2.2 billion euros, ie 19.8% and the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships increased by 2.2 billion euros, ie 19.6%, compared to the period January-June 2020.

The trade deficit for the period January-June 2021 amounted to 10.2 billion euros ($ 12.1 billion) compared to 8.9 billion euros ($ 9.7 billion) in the same period of the year 2020, showing an increase, in euros, of 14.8%.

The corresponding size excluding petroleum products increased by 1.1 billion euros, ie 16.1% and the corresponding size without petroleum products and ships increased by 1.2 billion euros, ie 16.7%