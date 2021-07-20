Cyprus: 47 years since the Turkish invasion

Today marks forty-seven years since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

A memorial service will be held at the Tomb of Makedonitissa for those killed during the Turkish invasion, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, as well as the Minister of National Defense of Greece, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who is in Cyprus.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 21, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias, as well as the Deputy Minister of National Defense, Alkiviadis Stefanis, are expected to pay a visit to Cyprus.