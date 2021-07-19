Mitsotakis: The vaccination platform will be open for children 12 years and older

The PM clarified that parents will have the power to make any decision, and that vaccination for children will never be mandatory.
Mitsotakis: The vaccination platform will be open for children 12 years and older | tovima.gr

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the vaccinations of the children during his tour in Messinia.

Specifically, talking to citizens, he said that the platform will be open for ages 12 and up, without giving a specific date according to the information so far.

Γεράσιμος Σιάσος: «Εμπιστευτείτε μας και εμβολιαστείτε το συντομότερο δυνατό»

However, he clarified that parents will have the opportunity to make any decision, and that vaccination for children will never be mandatory.

“The government will listen to the relevant suggestions of the experts,” said Mr. Mitsotakis.

“The vaccination of our young people is urgent, which is today the main volume of new cases that can accelerate our return to normalcy,” said government spokeswoman Aristotle Peloni.

Δεξίωση COVID-Free στο Προεδρικό
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Τόλης Βοσκόπουλος: Η γνωριμία, ο γάμος και ο «ανεπανάληπτος» έρωτας με την Άντζελα Γκερέκου
  • Οι 4 μαύρες τρύπες της κυβέρνησης στον δρόμο για τη νέα εκκίνηση
  • Τουρισμός: Αγωνιούν αλλά και ελπίζουν οι ξενοδόχοι σε Σαντορίνη και Κέρκυρα – Θέλουν εμβολιασμό των εργαζόμενων
  • Ανταρσία Πολωνίας και Ουγγαρίας – Θα… ξηλωθεί το πουλόβερ της «ενωμένης Ευρώπης»;
  • Τόλης Βοσκόπουλος: Αυτή είναι η αιτία του θανάτου του σπουδαίου τραγουδιστή
  • ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Για δεύτερη χρονιά τα ίδια λάθη από την κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη σε δημόσια υγεία και τουρισμό
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk