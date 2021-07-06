Sudden hike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

Nearly 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours have been confirmed according to data announced by the National Public Health Organisation this afternoon.

The majority of cases reportedly involve young people, as the highly transmissible Delta variant is lashing out in that age group.

Meanwhile, a spike in cases is expected in beachfront areas where there are many parties where protective public health measures are ignored.

It seems that the Delta variant has played a major role in the sudden increase in cases in Greece and experts expect it to be the predominant variant in August.

The upward trend in the number of cases began on 30 June with 600 cases, 700 cases two days later, and slightly over 1,000 on 3 July.