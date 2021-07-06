Sudden hike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

The spike in the number of cases began on 30 June with 600 cases, 700 cases two days later, and over 1,000 on 3 July. In the past 24 hours there have been over 800 new cases, stirring heightened concern.
Sudden hike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads | tovima.gr

Nearly 1,800  cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours have been confirmed according to data announced by the National Public Health Organisation this afternoon.

The majority of cases reportedly involve young people, as the highly transmissible Delta variant is lashing out in that age group.

Αντρέας Σλάιχερ στο ΒΗΜΑ: «Η πανδημία μας έκανε να επανεφεύρουμε την εκπαίδευση»

Meanwhile, a spike in cases is expected in beachfront areas where there are many parties where protective public health measures are ignored.

It seems that the Delta variant has played a major role in the sudden increase in cases in Greece and experts expect it to be the predominant variant in August.

The upward trend in the number of cases began on 30 June with 600 cases, 700 cases two days later, and slightly over 1,000 on 3 July.

Η μετάλλαξη Δέλτα είναι εδώ και εξαπλώνεται
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Κλειδώνει η νέα ρύθμιση για τα χρέη της πανδημίας
  • Ελλάδα - Τουρκία: Νέα ισορροπία δυνάμεων με τα γερμανικά υποβρύχια
  • Έρευνα: Το 40% βγαίνει ραντεβού μόνο με εμβολιασμένο ή όποιον έχει αντισώματα
  • Το «μεγάλο παζάρι» Κίνας, Ρωσίας και Τουρκίας με τους Ταλιμπάν
  • Κοροναϊός: Έκτακτη ενημέρωση Χαρδαλιά στις 19:00 μετά την έκρηξη κρουσμάτων
  • Κρήτη: Αγωνία για τον 16χρονο που χτύπησε στον αυχένα – Δεν έχει αποκλειστεί το ενδεχόμενο της τετραπληγίας
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk