Tourism: Germany seeks ban on Britons entry into EU

She is expected to meet resistance from Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and Malta.
Tourism: Germany seeks ban on Britons entry into EU | tovima.gr

Germany is focusing on banning all travelers from the United Kingdom from entering EU member states, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, due to the widespread spread of the coronavirus Delta mutation.

This is reported in today’s publication of the British The Times, according to which the German Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek to discuss the proposal from senior European and national officials in the wide committee for dealing with the pandemic crisis and to characterize Britain as a “country of concern”.

Η μετάλλαξη Δέλτα και η πολιτική σκακιέρα του φθινοπώρου

According to the same report, she is expected to meet resistance from Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and Malta.

London is set to unveil in July its plan to allow fully vaccinated Britons vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel safely to all countries except those at risk of pandemic.

A British government source quoted by the newspaper as saying that Merkel “seems to be becoming increasingly isolated”, adding that “many countries will make individual decisions and will not be dragged behind what Berlin decides”.

Οι Πρέσπες διχάζουν ακόμη Αθήνα και Σκόπια
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Δημοψήφισμα 2015: Οι χειρισμοί του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και τα διδάγματα για το μέλλον
  • Πάνος Σόμπολος: «Με τη νέα τεχνολογία δεν θα υπάρχει έγκλημα χωρίς τιμωρία»
  • Τι αλλάζει από αύριο στις αγοραπωλησίες ακινήτων
  • Επιτάχυνση της Ανάκαμψης στις ΗΠΑ και την Ευρωζώνη
  • Αναπλάσεις πρασίνου από τον Δήμο Πειραιά
  • Μονή Πετράκη: «Όλα είναι συνομωσία» λέει ο ιερέας με το καυστικό υγρό – Πήρε προθεσμία να απολογηθεί την Τρίτη
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk