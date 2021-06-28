Q1 unemployment at 17.1%

Unemployment reached 17.1% in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

The unemployment rate in the previous quarter (Q4 2020) and in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020) was 16.2%.

The number of employees amounted to 3,625,061, persons showing a decrease of 6.5%, compared to the previous quarter and 5.9%, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It is worth noting that according to the guidelines of the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) for Labor Force Survey in the Member States, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), those who are suspended are still considered employed, if the duration of the suspension is less than 3 months or if they receive more than 50% of their salary.

Also, the number of unemployed amounted to 745,414 people, showing a decrease of 0.6% compared to the previous quarter while compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year there is no significant change. The unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 17.1%.

The number of people not included in the workforce, or “people outside the workforce”, ie people who are not working or looking for work, amounted to 4,700,344 people. In particular, the number of people out of the workforce under the age of 75 amounted to 3,507,973 people. Their percentage increased by 7.7% compared to the previous quarter and by 5.9% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Surveys show that absenteeism has decreased, while working hours have remained at about the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, people who were not working but looking for work and stated that they were not immediately available remained at the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The survey data show that, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, absenteeism decreased mainly in the sectors of industry and energy, trade, hotels, restaurants, transport and communications, as well as in the field of finance and business activities. Working hours decreased slightly in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries and slightly increased in trade, hotels, restaurants, transport, and communications.

The highest unemployment rates are observed among women, people up to 24 years old, in the Region of Central Greece and people who have completed up to a few primary school grades. The highest percentage of the active workforce is observed in men, people aged 30-44, in the South Aegean Region, people who have completed higher education and people of foreign nationality