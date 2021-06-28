Government offers economic incentive for youth to be vaccinated with eye to COVID-19 Delta variant

The vaccination of a large percentage of citizens in this age bracket is considered crucial for building of an effective wall of immunity and averting a strong fourth wave (Delta variant this time).
The government is poised to offer Greek youth between the ages of 18-25 (born between 1996 and 2003.

There are 940,000 youth in that age bracket.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greece’s National Committee on COVID-19 have in recent days hammered the need for en masse vaccination of the youth and have stressed the need for caution due to the highly increased transmissibility, especially among active youth, of the Delta variant.

‘Freedom pass’

The government plans to issue pre-paid cards worth 150 euros to people between the ages of 18-26 who have already been vaccinated or are about to receive their second jab after the first dose.

The card can be used for the purchase of tourist or cultural services, two sectors that have been especially battered during the pandemic.

Trips

Regarding trips, the card will cover domestic air, ship, rail, and road movement (excluding private passenger vehicles), car rental, accommodations, camping and summer camps, and services of tourist agents.

As regards cultural events, cardholders can buy tickets to theatrical plays, film screenings, concerts and dance events, museums, and archaeological sites.

The card is expected to be made available between 10-20 July.

