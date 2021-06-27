Skyros: Positive signs from bookings

The chairman of the Municipal Council and Head of Tourism, Giannis Evgenikos spoke on the MEGA Weekend show about how the tourist season in Skyros is evolving.
With temperatures soaring, people have flocked to the beaches.

The chairman of the Board of Directors spoke on the MEGA Weekend show about how the tourist season in Skyros is evolving. and Head of Tourism, Giannis Eugenikos.

Mr. Evgenikos characteristically stated the following:

“We are fine, the first possible rehearsal took place in the three days of the Holy Spirit holiday weekend, we had the record of a decade. We are fine, the signs are positive. Skyros is preferred by Greek visitors “.

