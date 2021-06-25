Zeus International: Expansion to the Dodecanese hotel market

The management of the Philippion Hotel & Apartments was taken over by the Zeus International group, thus inaugurating its presence in the Dodecanese region. The hotel will undergo a complete renovation which will take place in 2022 and will be a new luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Kos, with a new name the KoSea Boutique Hotel.

The hotel will have 73 spacious and elegant rooms and suites of high aesthetics with sea view, 2 restaurants with Mediterranean cuisine as well as Street Food, outdoor pool, pool bar, wellness center & spa and play room for children.

The privileged location of KoSea Boutique Hotel is the ideal base for visitors to explore the island of Kos, as it is located in the city center, next to the shopping center and the picturesque port just 300 meters away, with restaurants and bars which are just a few steps from the hotel, says a statement from Zeus International.

We are very happy for this new addition to the portfolio of the Zeus International group “said Mr. Harris Siganos, President and CEO of the group and added that” Kos due to its virgin natural beauty and strategic position in the coming years will be a important pillar of tourism development in the wider region of the Dodecanese “.

With offices in Athens, Milan, Bucharest, Nicosia, and Sofia, Zeus International is a key strategic partner of the world’s largest hotel chains (Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotels, Hilton Hotels) in Southeastern Europe, with more than 3,500 rooms in 22 hotels, increasing front-end profits across all divisions to achieve optimal profitability.

Zeus International’s expansion plan is to be developed within Europe with several additional properties scheduled to open in late 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.