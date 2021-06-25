Greek state budget deficit at 8.139 bln€ in Jan-May 2021 period

The finance ministry target was 7.169 billion euros in terms of a primary budget deficit, while in the corresponding period of 2020, the figure reached 4.843 billion euros.
Greek state budget deficit at 8.139 bln€ in Jan-May 2021 period | tovima.gr

The Greek state budget posted a 8.139 billion-euro primary deficit in the Jan-May 2021 period, with div mostly attributed to one-off financial assistance by the state to sectors and wage-earners impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance ministry target was 7.169 billion euros in terms of a primary budget deficit, while in the corresponding period of 2020, the div reached 4.843 billion euros.

Ενδοοικογενειακή βία : Εκθεση-σοκ της ΕΛ.ΑΣ – Ποιοι συγγενείς χτυπούν, ποιοι τα θύματα

Based on a modified cash basis for the specific five-month period, the deficit in the balance of the state budget reached 10.8 billion euros, up from a target of 9.769 billion euros.

Η ασφαλιστική μεταρρύθμιση για τη νέα γενιά σε 14 ερωτήσεις και απαντήσεις
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Η συζυγοκτονία της Ερατούς: Μια υπόθεση που μοιάζει ανατριχιαστικά με αυτή της Καρολάιν
  • Ενα ελληνικό mobile game στα κορυφαία της Google
  • Η Victoria’s Secret στοιχηματίζει 5 δισ. δολ. σε ένα μέλλον χωρίς αγγέλους
  • Δανεισμός: Ο Σταϊκούρας καλεί τραπεζίτες για τη χρηματοδότηση των ΜμΕ
  • Κοζάνη: Γιατρός έπαθε ανακοπή εν ώρα εφημερίας – Τον έσωσαν οι συνάδελφοί του
  • H Μόσχα λυπάται που η ΕΕ αρνήθηκε μια συνάντηση κορυφής με την Ρωσία
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk