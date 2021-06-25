Greek state budget deficit at 8.139 bln€ in Jan-May 2021 period

The Greek state budget posted a 8.139 billion-euro primary deficit in the Jan-May 2021 period, with div mostly attributed to one-off financial assistance by the state to sectors and wage-earners impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance ministry target was 7.169 billion euros in terms of a primary budget deficit, while in the corresponding period of 2020, the div reached 4.843 billion euros.

Based on a modified cash basis for the specific five-month period, the deficit in the balance of the state budget reached 10.8 billion euros, up from a target of 9.769 billion euros.