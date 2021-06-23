Ministry of Shipping: The new equipment of the Hellenic Ship Control Center is in operation

On June 10, the new equipment of the Hellenic Mission Control Center (GRMCC) was put into operation for participation in the new system for receiving and distributing alarms, based on medium earth orbit satellites (Medium Earth Orbit Satellites for Search and Rescue / MEOSAR), as announced by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy.

The GRMCC is the national COSPAS-SARSAT satellite signal reception and distribution center, the ground equipment of which ensures the country’s autonomy in receiving alarms from radio beacons (EPIRB), aircraft ) and persons (PLB) and the immediate activation of the Search and Rescue services (Unified Search and Rescue Coordination Center and Coordinating Operational Service Center of the Fire Brigade ) within the area of ​​responsibility.

The new system implemented under the contract with the provider “EMS Technologies Canada Limited”, for a contract price of 5,384,624.36 euros, consists of a polar (low) orbit satellite signal antenna (LEOSAR), a signal receiving antenna for geostationary satellites (GEOSAR), six medium-track satellite signal reception antennas (MEOSAR), all the necessary equipment of the GRMCC Satellite Signal Receiving and Distribution Center (servers, workstations, network and hardware) Rescue Control Systems (RCSs) and is complemented by the necessary installation, configuration, training, technical support and warranty services for a period of seven years.

The installation of the satellite antennas took place in the premises of the Air Force, while the management and supervision equipment at the LS-EL.AKT Headquarters. in Piraeus.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Shipping, “the new system provides more accurate information, in terms of accuracy of locating the geographical location of those in danger, and faster detection of the location of signals from beacons, in relation to the performance and operation of the old system. Therefore, it becomes clear that our country now achieves more immediate activation of operational means to provide Search and Rescue services, in case of satellite signal emission from emergency beacons, while improving the possibility of timely rescue of endangered persons. In this way, the overall upgrade of Greece’s prestige in the International Maritime Community has been achieved, especially with regard to the provided Search and Rescue services to shipping, air navigation and in general all those moving by land, sea and air, inside and outside Greek territory, taking into account the current geopolitical developments in the wider region of the southeastern Mediterranean “.