Qatar Sheik docks in Skiathos with €300 yacht

Qatari Sheikh and former Emirati Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani, arrived at one of his favorite destinations in Skiathos, early last Saturday afternoon.

Sheikh Al Thani arrived in Skiathos aboard the 133-meter yacht Al Mirqab, one of the largest and most luxurious yachts in the world.

The sheikh’s luxurious yacht anchored at 11 in the morning in the bay of the Maratha coast, becoming the focus of everyone’s attention.

In recent years, Al Mirqab has been mooring for a few days in Maratha, Skiathos, as the sheikh maintains personal relations with the hotel owners and the mayor of the island.

The yacht of the sheikh, aboard which are all his family members, all the necessary health protection measures have been taken and there is a permanent medical staff as well as a molecular analyzer in order to make continuous checks for the coronavirus.

The sheikh’s floating “palace”

The floating “palace” Al Mirqab is the sixth largest yacht in the world and one of the three most expensive. It has a crew of 51, has 12 suites, two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym, a jacuzzi and a cinema hall, while it cost 300,000,000 euros.

The Al Mirqab was built in Germany in 2008 and was described as the most modern and luxurious boat of that year.

Inside there are hand-carved furniture, sofas with many pillows, Persian rugs, marble floors and bronze handles, while the walls are decorated with paintings by famous painters, including works by Van Gogh and Picasso.

Each suite has its own bathroom and balcony on the deck.