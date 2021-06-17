Ναδάλ: Αποσύρεται από Ολυμπιακούς και Γουίμπλεντον

Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ δεν θα αγωνιστεί στο Wimbledon και στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες. Ο κορυφαίος Ισπανός τενίστας ανακοίνωσε επίσημα ότι δεν θα ταξιδέψει στο Λονδίνο και στο Τόκιο, με τις δύο διοργανώσεις να χάνουν μεγάλο μέρος της λάμψης τους.

«Γεια σας, αποφάσισα να μην πάρω μέρος στο φετινό Champioships στο Wimbledon και στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Τόκιο», έγραψε ο Ράφα Ναδάλ στα social media. «Ποτέ δεν είναι εύκολη απόφαση, όμως αφού άκουσα το σώμα μου και το συζήτησα με την ομάδα μου, καταλαβαίνω ότι είναι η σωστή απόφαση».

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country.“ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021