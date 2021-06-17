Ναδάλ: Αποσύρεται από Ολυμπιακούς και Γουίμπλεντον

«Γεια σας, αποφάσισα να μην πάρω μέρος στο φετινό Champioships στο Wimbledon και στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Τόκιο», έγραψε ο Ράφα Ναδάλ στα social media
Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ δεν θα αγωνιστεί στο Wimbledon και στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες. Ο κορυφαίος Ισπανός τενίστας ανακοίνωσε επίσημα ότι δεν θα ταξιδέψει στο Λονδίνο και στο Τόκιο, με τις δύο διοργανώσεις να χάνουν μεγάλο μέρος της λάμψης τους.

«Γεια σας, αποφάσισα να μην πάρω μέρος στο φετινό Champioships στο Wimbledon και στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Τόκιο», έγραψε ο Ράφα Ναδάλ στα social media. «Ποτέ δεν είναι εύκολη απόφαση, όμως αφού άκουσα το σώμα μου και το συζήτησα με την ομάδα μου, καταλαβαίνω ότι είναι η σωστή απόφαση».

