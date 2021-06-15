SKY express: Direct flights to Skiathos, Paros, and Naxos

The Greek airline SKY express has started direct flights from Austria to Skiathos, Paros, and Naxos.

The itineraries to the three popular Greek islands will be carried out until October φρομ two Austrian airports.

In particular, travelers from Austria now have the opportunity to “fly” from the airports of Klagenfurt and Graz directly to Paros, Naxos, and Skiathos.

Α strategic agreement of SKY express with one of the largest tour operators in Austria is expected to significantly increase tourist traffic and strengthen the economy of these islands, with the influx of a large number of high-income tourists from Austria.

“The preference of Austrian travelers to our Greek islands is well known. At a particularly important period for the country and tourism, at SKY express we decided to justify their choice “, says Mr. Theodoros Krokidas, Chairman of the Board of SKY express and added:” The direct flights to Paros, Naxos, and Skiathos, strengthen the positive experience of the visitors from the moment they start their journey to Greece and their favorite destinations “.