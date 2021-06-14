Diagnostic centers are available to tourists through Visit Greece App

The initiative is part of the Greek government’s strategy for the safety of visitors and residents of the country
Tourists are now able to be informed, through a special section and an interactive map of the country, about the places where they can undergo a covid-19 diagnostic test, both during their stay in Greece and before returning to their homeland. This is feature on the Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT) application Visit Greece App.

For this purpose, those diagnostic centers that wish to be presented in the Visit Greece App, can go to the page https://visitgreeceapp.com/ and register and register the data of the center that they wish to add completely free of charge. The diagnostic centers can update the relevant information that concerns them and inform visitors about their benefits, as mentioned in a relevant announcement by7 EOT.

The service is offered completely free of charge.

The initiative is part of the Greek government’s strategy for the safety of visitors and residents of the country, maintaining a sense of security throughout the tourist season.

The Visit Greece App is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and EOT, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, Eurobank, and Warply. It is a useful tool for visitors to Greece, in which they can quickly and easily find travel information, as well as real-time information on tourism issues.

