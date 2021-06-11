Inflation rate in Greece posts only infinitesimal hike in May 2021

Compared to the previous month, April 2021, the consumer price index nevertheless fell by 0.4 percent.
A very slight hike in the consumer price index was recorded in Greece for May 2021, according to the national statistics service EL.STAT, and specifically a marginal 0.1 percent compared to the same month in 2020. Conversely, the index fell by 1.1 percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019

Compared to the previous month, April 2021, the consumer price index nevertheless fell by 0.4 percent.

The median index for the June 2020 to May 2021 period, compared to the corresponding 12-month period between June 2019 and May 2020, also fell by 1.5 percent.

