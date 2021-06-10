Olympic Air flight schedule changes on Thur. due to four-hour work stoppage

Olympic Air, the domestic carrier for Aegean Airlines, on Wednesday announced schedule changes for 15 flights on Thursday, June 10, due to a four-hour work stoppage by Civil Aviation Authority and civil aviation telecommunication employees.

The work stoppage was called from 11.30 (09.30 GMT) to 15.30 (13.30 GMT).

For more information visit the Olympic Air website at www.olympicair.com or call

801 801 0101 (from a land line), or 210 3550500 (when calling by mobile phone).