Intermodal: Interest for new LNG Carriers and LPG Carriers

Interest in the construction of new ships carrying liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas has been expressed in recent days, according to brokerage firm Intermodal.

A total of nine LNG Carriers and LPG Carriers agreements were signed last week.

The order of Dynagas of George Prokopiou stood out, to the Hyundai shipyards for the construction of four LNG Carriers with a carrying capacity of 200,000 cubic meters for a price of 198.8 million dollars each. In LPG Carriers, the Brave Maritime of the Vafeia family placed another order, the fourth for this year, for the construction of an LPG Carrier unit with a carrying capacity of 40,000 ucbic meters at Hyundai Mipo shipyards.

The shipping company also notes that the number of new orders for the construction of bulk cargo ships and tankers reveals a more conservative approach on the part of shipowners as the rising values ​​of new builds make second hand ships more attractive.

It should be noted that according to the data provided by the shipping agency, the cost of shipbuilding in almost all categories of ships has increased this year compared to the previous three years.

Indicatively in VLCC the current cost of building a new ship amounts to $ 95 million when last year it was at $ 88 million, in 2019 at $ 92 million and in 2018 at $ 88 million.

In bulk cargo and specifically in capes, the shipbuilding price is at $ 56 million this year. When last year it was at $ 49, in 2019 at $ 52 million and in 2018 at $ 49 million.

Of the new tanker orders, however, Capital Maritime’s order for four plus two MR product tankers with innovative environmental propulsion applications stood out, as did Euronav’s order for two plus two Suezmax tankers at Hyundai Samho shipyards for $ 66.2 million. each.

Finally, in the container industry, Eastern Pacific entered into an agreement to build four containerships of 7,000 teu each at the New Times shipyards with an option for two more, with the value of each ship estimated at $ 70 million.