Prime Minister Mitsotakis: The possibility of mandatory vaccination is open

“There will be a discussion about compulsory vaccination, we expect the conclusion from the Committee within the next few days”, noted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during his meeting with the President of the Republic.
According to Mr. Mitsotakis, things on the front of the pandemic “are going well”, however we must “be vigilant”

“Vigilance must be constant,” he said, adding that “we are not done with the pandemic.”

“Our commitment at the moment is to ‘persuade our suspicious fellow citizens to be vaccinated,’” he said.

