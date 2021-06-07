More than double the fares for two Diana Shipping ships
The NYSE-listed shipping company of the Palios family announced the charter of the cape “P.S. Palios” to Olam International Limited and kamsarmax “Maia” to Viterra Chartering B.V.
Diana Shipping announced new charters with more than double fares for two of its ships.
The NYSE-listed shipping company of the Palios family announced the charter of the cape (179,134 dwt, 2013) “P.S. Palios” to Olam International Limited, Singapore with a daily fare of $ 26,500 minus 4.75% commissions to a third party, for the period until February-April 2022.
The “P. S. Palios” was chartered until the end of last week to C Transport Maritime Ltd. for $ 12,050 a day.
Daina Shipping also chartered the kamsarmax (82,193 dwt, 2009) “Maia” to Viterra Chartering B.V., based in Rotterdam for $ 25,000 a day until May-June 2022.
“Maia” was chartered to Aquavita International S.A. with a gross fare of $ 11,000 per day minus 5% commissions to a third party.
The new charters of the two ships are expected to bring Diana Shipping revenue of $ 14.62 million.
Diana Shipping’s fleet consists of 36 dry bulk carriers.