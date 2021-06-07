More than double the fares for two Diana Shipping ships

The NYSE-listed shipping company of the Palios family announced the charter of the cape “P.S. Palios” to Olam International Limited and kamsarmax “Maia” to Viterra Chartering B.V.
More than double the fares for two Diana Shipping ships | tovima.gr

Diana Shipping announced new charters with more than double fares for two of its ships.

The NYSE-listed shipping company of the Palios family announced the charter of the cape (179,134 dwt, 2013) “P.S. Palios” to Olam International Limited, Singapore with a daily fare of $ 26,500 minus 4.75% commissions to a third party, for the period until February-April 2022.

«Επενδυτικό Big Bang» – Τα έργα και οι μεταρρυθμίσεις που θα αλλάξουν την Ελλάδα

The “P. S. Palios” was chartered until the end of last week to C Transport Maritime Ltd. for $ 12,050 a day.

Daina Shipping also chartered the kamsarmax (82,193 dwt, 2009) “Maia” to Viterra Chartering B.V., based in Rotterdam for $ 25,000 a day until May-June 2022.

“Maia” was chartered to Aquavita International S.A. with a gross fare of $ 11,000 per day minus 5% commissions to a third party.

The new charters of the two ships are expected to bring Diana Shipping revenue of $ 14.62 million.

Diana Shipping’s fleet consists of 36 dry bulk carriers.

Η κατάθεση της συμβούλου υγείας και τα νέα δεδομένα στην έρευνα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ για το έγκλημα στα Γλυκά Νερά
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Οι ψεκασμένοι του κοροναϊού είναι εδώ και απειλούν με απίθανες θεωρίες
  • Μεταρρυθμίσεις: Πόσο γκάζι μπορεί να πατήσει η κυβέρνηση;
  • Τουρισμός: Αλλαγές από σήμερα – Τι θα ισχύει για τα ταξίδια με πλοίο
  • Τουρκία: Aπό την περιδίνηση στην ελεύθερη πτώση
  • Κορωνοϊός : Ο χάρτης διασποράς των 808 κρουσμάτων
  • Τσακλόγλου: Προσεχώς στη Βουλή το σ/ν για τη νέα επικουρική ασφάλιση – Πώς θα λειτουργεί
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • «Φονικό όπλο» 12… πόντων «Το ατσάλινο τακούνι της γόβας με τα ατέλειωτα Swarovski θα μπορούσε να αποδειχθεί περισσότερο… αποτελεσματικό και από αυτόν τον... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk