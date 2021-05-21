The helm of the HFSF in Greek hands

Elias Xirouchakis is the new CEO of the Fund
The helm of the HFSF in Greek hands | tovima.gr

Through a lengthy international competitive process, Elias Xirouchakis was chosen to be the new CEO of the Financial Stability Fund.

After the approval of his candidacy by the EuroWorking Group, the relevant decision was published in the Government Gazette. Until today, Elias Xirouchakis had been acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Thus, after many years, a Greek is again at the helm of the HFSF.

Εργασιακά : Τι αλλάζει σε ωράρια, υπερωρίες, άδειες και απεργίες

Mr. Elias Xirouchakis has more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector in leading management positions of banks and financial companies in Greece and abroad.

Recently, as head of the Fund, he contributed to the successful capital increase of Piraeus Bank.

He is a graduate of the London Metropolitan University from which he holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree. He holds a Master’s degree in EU Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Banking with a specialization in Risk Management and Electronic Payment Systems from the same University as well as an Advanced Certificate in Advanced Corporate Governance for financial institutions from INSEAD University.

Αποκάλυψη: Στις 18 περιοχές «υψίστου κινδύνου» της Αττικής για πύρινη καταστροφή το Αλεποχώρι
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Φοιτητικός πύραυλος από την Κοζάνη
  • Κάθε πλημμύρα «πνίγει» για πολλά χρόνια
  • ΑΑΔΕ: 10+1 οδηγίες για τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας με τον μήνα
  • ΔΝΤ: Πρόταση 50 δισ. δολαρίων για την πάταξη της πανδημίας
  • Εξαψη – spoiler: Αναπάντεχες εξελίξεις, υποψίες και μυστικά
  • BMW M8 CS: Οι σπορ ανησυχίες ενός πανίσχυρου coupe
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk