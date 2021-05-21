The helm of the HFSF in Greek hands

Through a lengthy international competitive process, Elias Xirouchakis was chosen to be the new CEO of the Financial Stability Fund.

After the approval of his candidacy by the EuroWorking Group, the relevant decision was published in the Government Gazette. Until today, Elias Xirouchakis had been acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Thus, after many years, a Greek is again at the helm of the HFSF.

Mr. Elias Xirouchakis has more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector in leading management positions of banks and financial companies in Greece and abroad.

Recently, as head of the Fund, he contributed to the successful capital increase of Piraeus Bank.

He is a graduate of the London Metropolitan University from which he holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree. He holds a Master’s degree in EU Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Banking with a specialization in Risk Management and Electronic Payment Systems from the same University as well as an Advanced Certificate in Advanced Corporate Governance for financial institutions from INSEAD University.