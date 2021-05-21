Lufthansa: Seven new Greek destinations this summer

Lufthansa is more than doubling its itinerary in Greece with the addition of seven brand new destinations for this summer. From May 21, 2021, Aktio, Chania, Corfu, Kavala, Kos, Mykonos, and Zakynthos will welcome the German air carrier for the first time. This is Lufthansa’s largest increase in its 62 years of presence in Greece.

However, passengers from Greece will also benefit from the numerous (470) corresponding flights to the company’s global network, through the Frankfurt and Munich junctions.

“The launch of the long-awaited seven new destinations is doubly good news for Greece,” said Costas Tzevelekos, General Sales Manager of Lufthansa Group Airlines. “Passengers from Greece get much more response capabilities and in addition, the expanded flight schedule will support our tourism sector. We hope that, as early as this summer, as soon as the pandemic conditions subside and the restrictions ease, we will see more tourists arriving in Greece with Lufthansa “.

Alexander Zinell, CEO of Fraport Greece, says: “Following this unprecedented crisis for the travel industry, this summer is showing encouraging signs of recovery. For Fraport Greece, this coincides with the completion of the upgrade and modernization program of the 14 airports which has turned the regional airports into proud ambassadors of Greek hospitality. I would like to warmly thank Lufthansa for its decision to significantly expand its presence at Fraport Greece management airports this summer, thus offering travelers the opportunity to arrive directly and comfortably at our wonderful Greek destinations. “