Greece opens five year bond offer book

Greece is entering the markets again as it opened the book of offers for a 5-year bond issue.

According to the initial guidance, the yield is Mid Swaps + 55 basis points, ie in the 0.28% zone.

The process is “run” by Barclays, BofA Securities, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

This is the third recourse to the markets since the beginning of 2021, as it had been preceded by the successful issues of 10-year (3.5 billion with an interest rate of 0.807%) and 30-year (2.5 billion with an interest rate of 1.956%) bonds.

Today’s development follows the recent upgrade of the Greek debt by S&P to “BB”.