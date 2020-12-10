Ούτε το δεύτερο Προσχέδιο Συμπερασμάτων το οποίο κοινοποιήθηκε στα κράτη – μέλη της ΕΕ το πρωί της Πέμπτης 10 Δεκεμβρίου μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί ικανοποιητικό ώστε να γίνει αποδεκτό από την Αθήνα ενόψει της Συνόδου Κορυφής του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου το οποίο ξεκινά σε λίγο στις Βρυξέλλες.

Οι συνομιλίες σε επίπεδο Μονίμων Αντιπροσώπων δεν οδήγησαν σε δραματικές αλλαγές και πλέον η «μάχη» θα μεταφερθεί σε επίπεδο ηγετών. Την ίδια στιγμή, τόσο το Μέγαρο Μαξίμου όσο και το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών διέψευδαν σε υψηλούς τόνους το δημοσίευμα της εφημερίδας «Δημοκρατία» περί συνομιλίας της επικεφαλής του Διπλωματικού Γραφείου του Πρωθυπουργού Ελένης Σουρανή με τον εκπρόσωπο της τουρκικής Προεδρίας Ιμπραήμ Καλίν πριν από τη Σύνοδο Κορυφής της ΕΕ.

Διακοσμητικές αλλαγές

Σύμφωνα με το κείμενο του προσχεδίου, που βρίσκεται εν γνώσει του «Βήματος», οι αλλαγές που υπάρχουν είναι βασικά διακοσμητικές. Ο λόγος γι’ αυτό είναι ότι τα τρία βασικά αιτήματα της Αθήνας, δηλαδή η συμπερίληψη αντιμέτρων για τις παραβιάσεις της Τελωνειακής Ένωσης από την Τουρκία, η εξέταση τομεακών περιοριστικών μέτρων/κυρώσεων και το εμπάργκο όπλων, δεν γίνονται αποδεκτά, Οι ίδιες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι τις τελευταίες ημέρες τρεις χώρες – πιο συγκεκριμένα η Γερμανία, η Ισπανία και η Ιταλία – έχουν προβάλει βέτο σε κάθε προσπάθεια κάποια από τις τρεις επιλογές να μπει στο κείμενο.

Ουσιαστικά, οι μόνες αλλαγές σε σχέση με το αρχικό κείμενο αφορούν σε μία εξειδίκευση της έκθεσης που καλείται να υποβάλει ο Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ με έμφαση στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο, αλλά και ότι η εξέταση πιθανών νέων μέτρων ίσως γίνει και νωρίτερα του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου του προσεχούς Μαρτίου. «Ουδετεροποιείται» επίσης η αναφορά στην πολυμερή διάσκεψη για την Ανατολική Μεσόγειο, μία αδιανόητη, όπως οι περισσότεροι τη χαρακτηρίζουν, εμμονή τόσο του κ. Μπορέλ όσο και του Προέδρου του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Σαρλ Μισέλ.

Το κείμενο του προσχεδίου είναι το ακόλουθο:

Eastern Mediterranean

28. The European Council reverted to its conclusions of 1-2 October 2020 on the European Union’s relations with Turkey in light of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. Regrettably, Turkey has engaged in unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU, EU Member States and European leaders. Turkish unilateral and provocative activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are still taking place. The European Council notes Turkey’s withdrawal of the vessel Oruç Reis and insists on sustained de-escalation so as to allow for the early resumption of direct exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey.

29. The European Council reaffirms the EU’s strategic interest in the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey. The offer of a positive EU-Turkey agenda remains on the table, provided Turkey shows readiness to promote a genuine partnership with the Union and its Member States and to resolve differences through dialogue and in accordance with international law. Such an agenda could cover the areas of the economy and trade, people to people contacts, High level dialogues and continued cooperation on migration issues. The European Council stresses the importance of keeping channels of communication between the EU and Turkey open. The EU will also be prepared to continue providing financial assistance to Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey.

30.The EU remains committed to defending its interests and those of its Member States as well as to upholding regional stability. In this respect, the European Council:

– invites the Council to adopt additional listings based on its Decision of 11 November 2019 concerning restrictive measures in view of Turkey’s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean;

– invites the High Representative and the Commission, to submit a report on the state of play concerning the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey political and economic relations and on options on how to proceed, including on the extension of the scope of the above-mentioned decision for consideration at the latest at the March 2021 European Council.

31. The European Council condemns Turkey’s unilateral steps in Varosha, calls for full respect of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 and reiterates its full commitment to and support for a comprehensive settlement within the UN framework.

32. The European Council asks the High Representative to take forward the proposal of a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.

33. The EU will seek to coordinate on matters relating to Turkey and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean with the United States.