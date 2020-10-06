Biden says Trump should press Turkey to halt provocations against Greece

‘I also call on Turkish President Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia to a mosque and to return this treasure to its former status as a museum,’ said Biden.
Biden says Trump should press Turkey to halt provocations against Greece | tovima.gr

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that agreements to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and resume diplomatic talks are steps in the right direction.

“The Trump administration must press Turkey to refrain from any further provocative actions in the region against Greece, including threats of force, to create the space for diplomacy to succeed,” Biden also said in a statement.

Ναγκόρνο – Καραμπάχ : Μια πυριτιδαποθήκη έτοιμη να εκραγεί

“I also call on Turkish President Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia to a mosque and to return this treasure to its former status as a museum, ensuring equal access for all, including the Orthodox faithful.”

Εκλογές ΗΠΑ: Γιατί σπεύδουν άρον άρον να ψηφίσουν οι Αμερικανοί
Δείτε επίσης
  • Κοροναϊός : 720 οι νοσηλευόμενοι με Covid-19 στη χώρα – Οι ειδικοί συνεδριάζουν για νέα μέτρα
  • Διακόπουλος : Η λύση στη Χάγη θα υπολείπεται των επιδιώξεών μας - Ασαφείς και απρόβλεπτες οι διερευνητικές
  • Ασκήσεις αναπνοής για ψυχική χαλάρωση
  • Πώς θα «δεθεί» το παιδί με το νεογέννητο;
  • Μια σπουδαία εικαστική έκθεση στη Δημοτική Πινακοθήκη Πειραιά
  • Eddie Van Halen : Πέθανε ο διάσημος κιθαρίστας
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk