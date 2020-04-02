Mitsotakis, Tsipras adopt consensual stance in parliamentary debate

By George Gilson

Having garnered international praise for Greece’s success in significantly containing the spread of the coronavirus , Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is stressing the concerted collective action with a focus on the timely enforcement of social distancing and extolled the owerwhelming compliance of the Greek people with strict public health guidelines including a partial lockdown

«What we did that I think was successful was to implement strict social distancing measures relatively early and this seems to have worked,» Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with CNN’S Christiane Amanpour.

Since sweeping to power in July, 2019, on a business-friendly and reformist platform that included a restructuring of the state, the Harvard (Summa Cum Laude) and Stanford-educated scion of one Greece’s strongest political families (his late father Constantine Mitsotakis was also the centre-right leader of Greece’s conservative New Democracy party) has had to confront three major challenges and crises with varying degrees of success.

The first was the challenge of luring direct foreign investment – through a restructuring of highly inefficient state structures and of a decimated economy that exited the extreme austerity of bailout memorandums but has yet to stand firmly on it feet.

. The cost of borrowing reached a record low of less than two percent on a 10-year bond issue but investment remains slow

The second was the challenge of beating off with strong EU support a Turkish push to send hundreds of thousands through Greece to other EU countries. However he abolished the migration ministry only to reinstitute it months later after thousands of migrants crossed to Greece from the Turkish coast.

Yet it is on his prudent handling of the pandemic crisis through meticulous planning and organisation with a 19-member scienific A-team with international laurels whose advice he has adhered to faithfully.

Mitsotakis also managed to put together in no time a highly effective communications strategy.

That includes 11 million euros earmarked for a nationwide information campaign on the guidelines and strategy of handling the pandemic.

Most of that money is going to an intensive campaign of public service messages on all nationwide broadcast channels.

Moreover television newscasts and panels focus almost exclusively on driving home the necessity of the lockdown.

‘We stay home’

The slogan “We stay home” (protecting our lives and those of others) has become a mantra that has effectively communicated to the vast majority of the public the urgency of complying with the nationwide lockdown and of abiding by strict social distancing guidelines.

At first the PM himself carried the weight of driving home the potentially devastating impact of the pandemic and the crucial importance of abiding by public health guidelines in a series of brief national addresses.

Then the chairman of the scientific committee, Athens University Professor of Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras picked up the baton as health ministry spokesman with a daily, nationally-televised press briefing where he summarises international developments and details the data on new confirmed cases, the small daily death toll, and the number of intubated patients, before taking questions in writing from reporters accredited with the ministry.

Reeporters are not in the room and have no electronic connection which rules out the possibility of follow-up questions and allow the ministry to pick and choose questions.

First parliamentary debate since start of crisis one month ago

In his first accounting to Parliament since the crisis started one month ago, Mitsotakis thanked “the overwhelming majority of citizens who have accepted the limiting of their personal freedom”.

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras stressed SYRIZA support for the government’s restrictive but stressed the importance of regular parliamentary sessions albeit with just a few MPs and the leaders of each party.

“We support does not we remain silent when heroes (doctors and nurses) when we hear from the heroes with the white and green shirts a cry of desperation that they still do not have adequate equipment.

Tsipras also criticised talk of a prospective need for new wage and pension cuts.

MIstotakis: ‘Perhaps the end of the beginning’

“We are not at the beginning of the end. We care perhaps at the end of the beginning,” the PM said in underlining the need for a continuation of the lockdown.

He said he has firmly rejected authoritrarian restrictions that one saw recently in Hungary.

He compared the protracted complacency of other countries with his government’s move to swiftly close schools and to shut down almost all types of shops on 15 March when the lockdown was announced.

He said that Belgium with roughly the same population as that of Greece has registered ten times as many deaths.

Mitsotakis thanked the heroes in green and white shirts, the underministry of civil protection, and security forces for their tireless work.

“We have utilised the total capabilities of private health sector,” he said, to which Tsipras responded that private clinics overnight doubled the cost of an ICU bed from 800 to 1,600 euros.

He said the government is moving extremely swiftly in procuring equipment an intense international competition and he suggested that SYRIZA blindly opposes private sector entities.

Tsipras replied that all the Covid-19 patients are turning to public hospitals

“Is whatever is not state run bad?” the PM said, noting that private entities have contributed 500 hospital beds, millions of masks, respirators ,and other equipment.

Parliament funds 50-bed ICU wing at Sotiria Hospital

Parliament made a donation to fund a strong, modern 50-bed ICU unit at the Sotiria pulmonary diseases hospital, which is handling most Covid-19 cases.

PM outlines measures to bolster business, labour

“Our main concern was maintaining jobs and ensuring a just social welfare programme,” MItsotakis said

He said the compensation of employees of businesses shut by government mandate is a large percentage of their salary.

“We also chose a horizontal stipend of 800 euros [to employees of closed businesses] and layoffs have been prohibited at businesses receiving state support.

For businesses it shut down the state has suspended tax instalment and insurance contribution obligations.

“There is no growth without support for labour and business,” the PM declared.

He said 108,00 doctors, nurses, ambulance workers, nurses, and civil protection staff will receive a special bonus in recognition of their heroic contributions

Moreover, 150 million euros will be spent to support farmers and the agricultural sector overall

He underlined the importance of the fact thyat Greece has been admitted to ECB QE programme.

In a crucial move, Greece’s primary surplus targets agreed to with creditors have also been lifted,

The PM noted Jacque Delor’s recent statement that at this juncture lack of solidarity places Europe in danger of death.

“There can be no good and bad peopled in this crisis…I believe absolutely in a democracy of persuasion and I staunchly critise the few who flout public health measures,” he declared.

The Easter service will not be attended but televised

“The Easter of love this year must be the Easter of responsibility,” the PM said of the need to keep churches closed due to the pandemic

«We almost have full cooperation by the Greek people and I would like to thank them for the fact that they respected our directions and actually stayed home with a very few exceptions,» he stressed, adding that «the hard work is still ahead of us.»