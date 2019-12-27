Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Greece’s upgrade of F-16 fighter jets to bolster deterrent force

    The announcement of the deal was announced in the White House during ex-PM Alexis Tsipras’ visit with US President Donald Trump.
    Greece’s upgrade of F-16 fighter jets to bolster deterrent force | tovima.gr

    Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has announced that an upgrade a large number of Greece’s F-16 fighter jet fleet will begin immediately.

    The first original jet has arrived at the facilities of the Hellenic Aerospace Industry.

    Κοινωνικό μέρισμα : Πότε θα μπουν τα 700 ευρώ στους λογαριασμούς

    Specifically, the F-16 BLK 52+/ADV will be upgraded with the viper configuration.

    The F-16V includes an active electronically scanned array radar, a new mission computer and electronic warfare suite, automated ground collision avoidance system, and various cockpit improvements.

    The announcement of the deal was made at the White House during ex-PM Alexis Tsipras’ visit with US President Donald Trump. In fact Trump made the announcement.

    The original 2.4bn dollar price tag met with strong opposition and the deal then went to 1.45bn with Greece paying a maximum 182mn dollars a year through 2027

    The order was already in the works in early 2018 and involved 80 F-16s. At the time, US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt had  tweeted that it was a «very big day» building on the announcement at the White House.

    Panagiotopolous was responding to a parliamentary question about the prospect of selling of F-16 BLOCK 30 fighters. He said that a number of offers have been made,

    The upgrade is expected to be completed in 2027.

    Τι «τρομάζει» τους βρετανούς επιχειρηματίες εν όψει Brexit
    Δείτε επίσης
  • Ακίνητα: Κύμα μεταβιβάσεων λόγω αντικειμενικών αξιών
  • Διψασμένο κοάλα συγκινεί την Αυστραλία [βίντεο]
  • Ποιος είναι ο ιδανικός σύντροφος για εμένα;
  • Τα μυστικά γοητείας της Σκάρλετ Τζοχάνσον
  • Βασίλης Σπανούλης: Έτοιμος να κατακτήσει την κορυφή των σκόρερ της Ευρωλίγκας
  • Με πρωτοβουλία Μητσοτάκη πολιτογραφήθηκε Έλληνας ο Τομ Χανκς
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk