Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • International concerns over Turkey’s planned foothold in Libya

    ‘nce there is an invitation (from Libya) right now, we will accept it,’ Erdogan told members of his party. ‘We will put the bill on sending troops to Libya on the agenda as soon as parliament opens.,’ Erdogan said
    International concerns over Turkey’s planned foothold in Libya | tovima.gr

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today  that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will present legislation to parliament in January for deployment to the north African country.

    Ankara signed two separate accords a month ago with Libya’s internationally recognised government of Fayez al-Serraj, one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.

    Κοινωνικό μέρισμα : Πότε θα μπουν τα 700 ευρώ στους λογαριασμούς

    Serraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has been fending off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya, which have received support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

    “Since there is an invitation (from Libya) right now, we will accept it,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in a speech. “We will put the bill on sending troops to Libya on the agenda as soon as parliament opens.”

    The legislation would pass around Jan. 8-9, he added.

    On 25 December Erdogan visited Tunisia to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighboring Libya. On Thursday, he said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support the GNA.

    Διαβάστε επίσης: Η πολιτική αλλαγή του 2019 και οι προοπτικές του 2020
    Δείτε επίσης
  • Θρίλερ με τους 5 ναυτικούς στο Τζιμπουτί: «Είμαστε αιχμάλωτοι, δεν έχουμε να φάμε»
  • Η Δώρα Στυλιανέση είναι «Η αδερφή μου»
  • Μον Μπλαν με κάστανα
  • Τα συμπτώματα που δείχνουν ότι έχετε δυσανεξία στη λακτόζη
  • Συνδικαλιστική αναλγησία
  • Παναθηναϊκός : Αυτό το ρόστερ δεν είναι για φάιναλ φορ
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk