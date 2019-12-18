Prosecutor: Seeks acquittal of 17 Golden Dawn ex-MPs, blames only man who knifed Fyssas

A prosecutor has proposed that ll 17 former MPs of the far right Golden party and over 40 others were acquitted for the September, 2013 murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas after a four-year trial trial, by prosecutor Adamantia Economou.

The decision caused a strong backlash, as the prosecution presented a host of witnesses, documents, and digital evidence

Golden Dawn, which has been accused of killing migrants (Egyptian fishermen(and ideological opponents (the communist PAME group) was acquitted of the overarching charge that it is a criminal organisation.

The former MPs were charged with being members of a criminal organisation.

Economou said there was no evidence of central planning of the murder of Fyssas, nor was there an order from party leader Nikos Michaloliakos ordering criiminal acts.

The prosecutor advised the conviction only of Yorgos Roupakias, the man who knifed Fyssas in plain sight.

Economou maintained that witnesses for the prosecution did not have first-hand knowledge and expressed viewpoints, judgments and conclusions.

The prosecutor said that Roupakias murdered Fyssas purposely and in cold blood.” His intention was to kill the victim and did so with two knife wounds in the area of the hears.

The prosecutor rejected Roupakias’ claim that he was defending himself

Fyssas’ mother, Magda, asked the prosecutor if she was aware that she was killing her son for a second time.