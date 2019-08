Φριντέτ: «Ώρα να ετοιμαστούμε για μια υπέροχη σεζόν» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Best summer yet. Had an addition to the family with Taft and Wesley is getting so big! She’s hilarious and always entertaining! It’s never easy to say goodbye but I’m excited for them to get over to Greece with me! I’m so grateful for the family I have and for the game that I get to play for a living that has taken me and my family all over the world. Time to get ready for an awesome season! 🏀🏀🇬🇷🇬🇷