Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Mitsotakis government receives confidence vote in Parliament

    The government’s programme was approved by all 158 New Democracy MPs in the Parliament that was elected on 7 July.
    Mitsotakis government receives confidence vote in Parliament | tovima.gr
    Policy Statements of the new Greek Government (Day 3), at the Greek Parliament, in Athens, July 22, 2019. / Προγραμματικές Δηλώσεις της νέας Κυβέρνησης (Μέρα 3η), στη Βουλή, Αθήνα, 22 Ιουλίου, 2019

    The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received the constitutionally mandated confidence vote in Parliament with 158 yeas versus 142 nays.

    The government’s programme was approved by all 158 New Democracy MPs in the Parliament that was elected on 7 July.

    The programme and the government were voted down by all opposition parties – SYRIZA, Movement for Change, the KKE Greek Communist Party, Elliniki Lysi, and MeRa 25.

    “I am convinced that we will manage to bring the bright Greece that we all deserve,” Mitsotakis declared.

    The three-day debate was characterised by low-key rhetoric although there was harsh opposition criticism of the government.

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Απίστευτο: Δεν έχει καθαριστεί το Μάτι από τον αμίαντο – Τοξική βόμβα για τους κατοίκους
  • Ο Ρουβίκωνας πήγε για... λίφτινγκ στο Κολωνάκι
  • Τι ρόλο παίζετε;
  • Συγκρατήστε τον μικρό σας δρομέα
  • Το συγκινητικό «αντίο» του Χάντερ στην ΑΕΚ
  • Στο Μάτι ο Μητσοτάκης την Τρίτη ανήμερα της εθνικής τραγωδίας
    • International
    One Channel
    Ο νέος ενημερωτικός τηλεοπτικός σταθμός της Ελλάδας
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk