Mitsotakis government receives confidence vote in Parliament

The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received the constitutionally mandated confidence vote in Parliament with 158 yeas versus 142 nays.

The government’s programme was approved by all 158 New Democracy MPs in the Parliament that was elected on 7 July.

The programme and the government were voted down by all opposition parties – SYRIZA, Movement for Change, the KKE Greek Communist Party, Elliniki Lysi, and MeRa 25.

“I am convinced that we will manage to bring the bright Greece that we all deserve,” Mitsotakis declared.

The three-day debate was characterised by low-key rhetoric although there was harsh opposition criticism of the government.