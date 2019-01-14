Mitsotakis says Tsipras, Kammenos staged political split

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasted PM Alexis Tsipras and declared that the political divorce of the two ruling coalition partners, SYRIZA and Panos Kammenos’ Independent Greeks, was a staged farce designed to serve the political calculations of both.

According to Mitsotakis, the agreement was that Tsipras would keep his parliamentary majority and Kammenos would not have to approve the Prespa Agreement and would retain the five MPs needed to be recognised as a parliamentary party.

He said four of Kammenos’ MPs will support the government on the confidence vote and on the Prespa Accord ratification, and that he would expel two of them from the party.

Mitsotakis called on the six MPs who will give Tsipras their support in the confidence vote to realise the consequences and not to support the government in the confidence vote.

‘SYRIZA-Independent Greeks merger’

The main opposition leader declared that SYRIZA and the Independent Greeks have essentially merged and that this demonstrates the moral decline in Greek politics.

He said that the longer Tsipras stays in power the more harm for the country.

Mitsotakis admitted that SYRIZA may muster the 151 votes to win the confidence vote, but that this would mean greater economic insecurity which would hinder growth and investment.

“In the coming period it is certain that Mr. Tsipras will lash out and tell many lies and do further harm to the country,” he said.

“He [Tsipras] will not enjoy the trust of the people. The clearest solution is elections. I hope they are held as soon as possible,” Mitsotakis stressed, asserting that his party is prepared to govern.