Λονδίνο: Επανεμφάνιση drone στο αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου

Αναστάλθηκαν όλες οι αναχωρήσεις πτήσεων στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Λονδίνου Χίθροου, ανακοίνωσε η διοίκηση του αεροδρομίου, καθώς εθεάθη ένα drone.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.

— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019