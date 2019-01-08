Λονδίνο: Επανεμφάνιση drone στο αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου

Αναστάλθηκαν όλες οι αναχωρήσεις πτήσεων στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Λονδίνου Χίθροου, ανακοίνωσε η διοίκηση του αεροδρομίου, καθώς εθεάθη ένα drone.
We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.
— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019
Ένας κάτοικος της περιοχής δημοσίευσε βίντεο που υποστηρίζει πως έχει καταγράψει την παρουσία ενός ιπτάμενου αντικειμένου πάνω από το αεροδρόμιο του Χίθροου, το οποίο θα μπορούσε να είναι drone.
Wonder if this is the drone over #heathrow. It’s not moved for a few minutes. Taken from my front garden. pic.twitter.com/seKP7B04sA
— Sebastian Haque (@sebhaque) January 8, 2019