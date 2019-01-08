Λονδίνο: Επανεμφάνιση drone στο αεροδρόμιο Χίθροου

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Μέχρι να ξεκαθαριστεί τι συμβαίνει έχουν ανασταλεί οι αναχωρήσεις πτήσεων

    Αναστάλθηκαν όλες οι αναχωρήσεις πτήσεων στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Λονδίνου Χίθροου, ανακοίνωσε η διοίκηση του αεροδρομίου, καθώς εθεάθη ένα drone.

    Ένας κάτοικος της περιοχής δημοσίευσε βίντεο που υποστηρίζει πως έχει καταγράψει την παρουσία ενός ιπτάμενου αντικειμένου πάνω από το αεροδρόμιο του Χίθροου, το οποίο θα μπορούσε να είναι drone.

